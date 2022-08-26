UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Participate In Int'l Counter-terrorism Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Pakistan will participate in the International Forum on Counter-terrorism "Great Wall-2022" to be held here from August 30 to 31

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan will participate in the International Forum on Counter-terrorism "Great Wall-2022" to be held here from August 30 to 31. The forum will be hosted by the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) through online and offline.

Chinese personnel and military attaches or representatives of the military police forces in China will attend the event offline and the overseas personnel online, according to Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China.

About 110 representatives of the military police forces from 30 countries including Pakistan, Russia, Brazil and Italy have been invited to participate in the event, Tan said.

The forum will serve to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the PAP and its foreign counterparts and deepen bilateral and multilateral pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism, he added.

