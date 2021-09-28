Pakistan to play leading role in tackling climate change issues: Hammad

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to playing a leadership role in tackling the issues related to regional and global climate change

Accordingly, he said, Pakistan was taking exemplary and massive steps including successful campaign of planting 10 billion trees, developing indigenous renewable energy sources and concentrating on green energy projects, a news release said.

"Apart from the projects in pipeline, future power projects would be Renewable Energy based," he said while talking to United Kingdom's Regional Ambassador of Climate Change for Asia�Pacific and South Asia Ken O'Flaherty, who called on him here.

The minister also underscored the need to work on mutual cooperation in the field of renewable energy technology and capacity building of human resource to harness the available potential of RE (Renewable Energy) in the country.

The envoy lauded and acknowledged the commitment of Pakistan towards mitigating climate change challenges being faced by the region.

He was hopeful that the steps taken by the incumbent government would go a long way in ameliorating the climatic conditions at the regional level in particular and global level in general.

