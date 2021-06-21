Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghanistan at all forums: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that Pakistan will keep playing its positive role for the peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that Pakistan will keep playing its positive role for the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

She hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision on the provision of airbase to the United States.

She said that around 80,000 Pakistanis were killed in the war on terror since 2001 whereas many innocent citizen killed through the drone attacks of US during the previous regimes.

She said that Pakistan suffered a loss of billions of Dollar in economic sector because of handing over airbase to the United States of America (USA) by the previous regimes of PPP and PML-N permission for drone operation against terrorist.

Pakistan hosting over three million Afghan refugees since 1979 and providing all basic facilities, she said adding that Pakistan still facing many challenges after Afghan war.

Pakistan is great partner of US for peaceful Afghanistan but not for more war in this region, she said adding It is the responsibility of the government of the day to provide a safe and peaceful country to its citizen and save the nation.

"We are proudly saying that first time in the history of the country PM has took a great step for the National Security of the country".

To a question, she said that it is the need of hour to strictly implement the Zainab Alert bill to control the increasing trend of child molestation.