Pakistan To Play Re-conciliatory Role For Peace In Afghanistan: FM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:47 PM

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan: FM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan considers peace in Afghanistan essential for promotion of regional linkages and economic development in the region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

He was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of International Conference on "South Asia-Central Asia Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkent on Friday.

The Foreign Minister said Afghanis have to decide the future of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan considers peace in Afghanistan essential for promotion of regional linkages and economic development in the region.

