Pakistan to progress if institutions work within their domains: Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said Pakistan would progress if all the state institutions worked in their constitutional domains.

"Interference in one another's domain has affected the country's genuine uplift," he said in his winding-up pre-budget debate at the Sindh Assembly.

Murad said the provincial assembly, through legislation, had changed the name of Gumbat Institute to Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Sciences, but it was reverted as the result of a court decision.

He said the late Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani had served the province as a member of the National Assembly five times and also as a Federal minister. "Dedication of an institution in his name is a recognition of his services," he added.

He said he had advised the departments to prepare a list of such decisions so that appeals could be filed in respective courts.

The chief minister said it was an injustice to compare Imran Khan with the brave and visionary leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

"Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of this country and would not hesitate to sacrifice his children also if needed and he did that. Bhutto bravely went to the gallows," the CM added. On the other hand, the leader of a "fascist party" was using his innocent workers as a human shield to protect himself, he alleged.

CM Murad, quoting Shaheed Bhutto's speech at the United Nations in 1971, said:"He (SZB) had refused to address Indian foreign minister Swaran Singh as `distinguished' because his hands were soaked with the blood of people of Pakistan." On the contrary, "Imran Khan was openly soaking his hands with the blood of his innocent workers, he added.

The chief minister said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto knew that she would be killed upon her return from abroad, but she came back to Pakistan, and contrarily, he (Imran Khan) hired a member of a banned terrorist outfit to safeguard him.

"The so-called democratic believes in bloodshed, and defying the law of the land and court orders, and has no respect for the institutions.

" CM Murad alleged that in his speech on October 31, 2018, Imran Khan had advised his party workers to come on the roads and also called for the killing of the top officials of institutions. "When I was studying, he (Imran Khan) was playing cricket and started studying when turned 50 and that is why he has no political wisdom.".

As regards the introduction of a pre-budget debate provision in the assembly rules, the CM said the credit went to the Pakistan Peoples Party. The provision, framed by a committee headed by the late Dr Sikandar Mendhro in 2013, was aimed at incorporating the proposals of assembly members in the budget, he added.

The pre-budget discussion was neither carried out in any provincial assembly nor in the National Assembly, he remarked.

Thanking the members for presenting some good proposals and raising issues of their respective Constituencies, he assured them that their recommendations would be incorporated in the budget.

CM Murad said some opposition members had taken up the issue of kidnapping for ransom by dacoits in the Katcha area, which started right from the sea soil to the areas of Kashmore.

The bandits' issue, he said, persisted in the common bordering areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, and he had spoken with his counterparts to hold a meeting for chalking out a strategy to launch a cleanup operation.

However, the proposed meeting could not take place, but he was working with the army, intelligence agencies and the police to start the operation. Preparations in that regard were in full swing, he added The chief minister said his government had taken austerity measures to cope with damage caused to the infrastructure and economy of the province by the floods in 2022. "During the last eight months, up to February 2023, we have spent only Rs 80 billion against an allocated budget of Rs148 billion for operative expenditures." The CM presented the resolution to consider the pre-budget recommendations given by the opposition members in the pre-budget session.

The resolution was passed unanimously. The session was prorogued.