UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Provide 4500 Scholarships To Afghan Students Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan to provide 4500 scholarships to Afghan students next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government of Pakistan would provide more 4500 scholarships to the students of Afghanistan next year and already around 6000 Afghan students getting eduction from the top universities of Pakistan in different fields including medical, engineering and social sciences.

This was stated by Ambassador (R) Muhammad Sadiq Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs here on Saturday in the meeting of Afghanistan Inter-ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

A high level delegation led by Health Minister of Afghanistan Dr Ibad met with Pakistani officials and discussed the Pak- Afghan relationship and Pakistan's assistance for Afghan citizen in the sector of education and health.

He said that Pakistan being provide Rs 1 billion financial assistance to Afghanistan in the health sector and up-grading three major hospitals in Afghanistan with addition next six department including Hemodialysis, urology, endoscopy, operation rooms, critical care centers and radiology.

The government of Pakistan would provide the salaries to the three hospital staff and up-gradation of these hospitals would be included in this financial package including Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, Naib Amin Hospital in Logar and Nishter Hospital in Jalalabad.

Afghan health minister Dr Ibad hailed and thanked to the government of Pakistan efforts and support in this hardship time.

He said that Pakistan have its vital role for the peace and development in Afghanistan.

Dr Ibad said that Afghanistan is best place for Pakistanis investors and all unnecessary hardships would be removed very soon for smooth bilateral relationships in the education and health sectors.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Pakistan Muhammad Shokaib, Senior officials from health ministry of Afghanistan and Dr Shaoib Shafee, President CPSP AICC, DG Health NESPAK, Dr Iqbal VC Shifa University,Dr Zia VC Khyber Medical University and MD NESPAK were attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Education Jalalabad Khyber Medical University All From Government Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

16 minutes ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.