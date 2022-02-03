Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs: Azfar

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), M Azfar Ahsan on Wednesday said that Pakistan would provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

We have addressed all genuine issues being faced by the people taking keen interest in Gwadar and Special Economic Zones, for establishing business, he said while talking to private television channel.

Different projects have been executed in Gwadar and SEZs, he said adding that all these projects are showing progress. In reply to a question about Prime Minister's visit to China, he said, we will have discussion with Chinese investors and offer them incentives and facilities for opening business in Pakistan.