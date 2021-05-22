UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Provide Optimum Support To Gaza Reconstruction: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Pakistan would extend all possible support to the reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and cooperate with Palestine, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Saturday

Talking to Arab media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was in constant touch with the latest situation in Palestine.

The important government functionaries were also active on the situation of Palestine on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has represented not only the Pakistani nation but also the entire Muslim Ummah in the United Nations.

All Islamic countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey must unite on Kashmir and Palestine issues.

"We were in touch with the governments and embassies of Palestine and Egypt as we have intimate relationships with Palestine," he concluded.

