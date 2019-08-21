UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Raise Issue Of India's Illegal Annexation Of Kashmir At All International Forums: FO Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the government was evaluating the possibilities of raising the annexation of Kashmir by India at all possible international forums including United Nations Human Right Council, International Court of Justice and other such forums to expose India's nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the government was evaluating the possibilities of raising the annexation of Kashmir by India at all possible international forums including United Nations Human Right Council, International Court of Justice and other such forums to expose India's nefarious designs.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said Kashmir issue has become a grave threat to the peace of the entire world. Pakistan was fully alert. World was being sensitized over the situation.

Spokesman said the International community was being engaged at all level. Parliament, foreign missions were playing pro active role to expose Indian aggressions. National Assembly Speaker was playing effective role to activate Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) for exposing India.

He said the Line of Control (LoC) violations have become rampant and thus possibilities of Pulwama-II like incident were being increased day by day. Pakistan armed forces were fully prepared to retaliate any misadventure of India, he assured.

He said over 10 million Kashmiris have been put under house arrest. The entire region was placed under complete lock-down by the India forces. internet and telephone services have been suspended. There was a dearth of eatables items of daily use. From 2,000 to 4,000 Kashmiris have been missing.

India was very perturbed over the summoning of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to discuss Kashmir situation. They have tried their best to impede the session but in vain. India should immediately lift curfew from the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

