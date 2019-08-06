UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Raise Issue Of Kashmir At OIC, ICJ Level: Ali Nawaz Awan

Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:44 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said that Pakistan would raise issue of Kashmir at Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take up the matter of Kashmir at all important level including International Court of Justice and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, besides apprising the world about Indian atrocities in the Occupied valley, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Abrogating Article 370, in Kashmir was undemocratic and unconstitutional act done by Indian government, he stated.

Resolution of Kashmir was not only important for the Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied Kashmir but also hold significance for 220 million population of Pakistan.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that India could not pass the verdict on Jammu and Kashmir, without consulting the Kashmiri people.

To a question about Pakistan's foreign policy, he said it was moving towards the right direction.

In reply to another question, he said Pakistan would knock the door of ICJ, OIC and other important forums for reverting unjustified decision of Indian rulers regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

