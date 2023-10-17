Open Menu

Pakistan To Raise Serious Concerns At OIC Over Gaza Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Pakistan to raise serious concerns at OIC over Gaza situation

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will raise Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasize the urgent need for ceasefire as he attends the Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will raise Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasize the urgent need for ceasefire as he attends the Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

The urgent open-ended Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being held on October 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has been convened by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the besieged civilians there.

“In his statement at the Ministerial Meeting, Foreign Minister Jilani will present Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasize the urgent need for ceasefire, lifting of the siege and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

