Pakistan To Receive 17Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine - UK High Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan to Receive 17Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine - UK High Commission

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus via the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, the UK authorities said Monday.

Previously, London provided 20 million Pounds ($27.8 million) to Pakistan to help the country fight the pandemic

"Through the Covax facility, Pakistan will take delivery of 17m doses of the UK-developed Oxford University-Astra-Zeneca vaccine shortly, with the first 7m expected before April.

The next 10m doses will come later, likely before June," the British High Commission in Islamabad said in a statement, adding that it will protect 8.5 million people from the virus.

Overall, Islamabad is scheduled to receive from COVAX enough doses to vaccinate 45 million people this year.

The United Kingdom has already committed 548 million pounds ($761.7 million) to COVAX, which aims to provide fair and early access to coronavirus vaccines to more than 180 countries around the globe.

