Pakistan to receive much-needed rain, snowfall after prolonged dry spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) After a prolonged dry period, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday has predicted widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in the upper regions of the country from February 19 to 21.

The weather system is expected to improve water availability, benefit agriculture, and enhance the natural beauty of scenic northern areas.

According to the Met Office, a frontal weather system will enter the country on February 19, bringing rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall over hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan.

Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Swat and Skardu are likely to witness fresh snowfall, offering a spectacular winter landscape for tourists and adventure seekers.

Islamabad and major cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala, will experience refreshing showers, which are expected to improve air quality and wash away pollutants.

The rainfall will be particularly beneficial for standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supporting wheat and other seasonal crops that require adequate moisture for growth. Farmers are hopeful that the spell will enhance agricultural yield and contribute to food security.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the rain and snowfall will boost tourism in northern regions, as snow-covered landscapes attract visitors looking to enjoy the winter season. However, authorities have advised travelers to remain cautious, as heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in hilly areas.

Those planning trips to Murree, Galliyat, Swat, and other mountainous regions are advised to check weather updates before traveling.

While most of Sindh will remain dry, gusty winds are expected along coastal areas. In Balochistan, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, and other regions will experience rain and snowfall, adding to the winter charm of the province.

The authorities will be on high alert to manage any weather-related disruptions, and emergency response teams are prepared to assist in case of road blockages or landslides.

The Met Office has urged all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

With the much-anticipated rain and snowfall on the way, the upcoming weather spell is expected to bring not only scenic beauty but also much-needed environmental and agricultural benefits, marking a positive turn in the season for farmers, travelers, and nature lovers alike.