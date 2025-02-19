- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan to remain consumer nation till adoption of Intellectual Property Rights culture
Pakistan To Remain Consumer Nation Till Adoption Of Intellectual Property Rights Culture
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Amb Farukh Amil, Chairman of Intellectual Property Rights Organization-Pakistan has emphasized that cultivating a culture of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was essential for transforming Pakistan from a consumer nation into a start-up nation.
At a discussion hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Wednesday, he stressed for urgent need for increased awareness of IPR among the youth in Pakistan to facilitate this significant transformation.
In his keynote address, Amb Amil highlighted IPO-Pakistan's initiatives to join international IP treaties and to promote the use of IP tools, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and geographical indications, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Amb Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, noted that this was an “age of branding” where Pakistan had not been able to adopt and brand its products resulting in economic stagnation. He underscored the importance of incentivizing innovation and creativity through fostering a culture of intellectual property rights, as there was a general lack of motivation among people to innovate or invent without adequate safeguard of their intellectual property rights.
He lauded the efforts of IPO in this regard and expressed willingness to collaborate on promoting awareness, research, and advocacy.
Amb Amil also explained how intellectual property rights (IPR) and national economic security were intertwined, as inadequate IPR can jeopardize food security and economic growth. He noted that countries gain recognition through their brands, and lamented that Pakistan is falling behind in this area. He emphasized the necessity of including IPR in the national curriculum to help students recognize the importance of protecting their rights early on, warning that its exclusion would make the IPR an elitist topic.
The event was well attended by students and researchers and the interactive session underscored a strong desire for deeper knowledge on the subject.
Recent Stories
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to remain consumer nation till adoption of Intellectual Property Rights culture6 minutes ago
-
SALU launches cleanliness drive for a Greener Campus6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kidnappers; recover three abductees6 minutes ago
-
National Skills University achieves international accreditation6 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi Journalists explore Lahore's rich cultural heritage15 minutes ago
-
Commuters demand more blue line buses15 minutes ago
-
SC is not under trial, everything is seen in the light of law and Constitution; Observes CB15 minutes ago
-
SRSO conducts orientation workshop15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary CAUCUS delegation on child rights to visit AJK Assembly on Feb 2026 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary CAUCUS delegation on child rights to visit AJK Assembly on Feb 2026 minutes ago
-
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference29 minutes ago
-
Governor administers Oath to Chairman KP-PSC36 minutes ago