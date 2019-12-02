- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:25 PM
Russia and Pakistan signed an agreement to settle mutual financial claims and obligations on operations of the former Soviet Union, according to which Pakistan will repay the debt to Russia in the amount of $93.5 million, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony Monday
On the part of Russia, the agreement was signed by Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak, on the part of Pakistan, Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah.
The debt appeared as a result of export-import operations conducted by the Soviet Union with Pakistan.