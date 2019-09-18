(@imziishan)

Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan is a peaceful country and if India did any aggression, the country will respond befittingly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan is a peaceful country and if India did any aggression, the country will respond befittingly.

Addressing a National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir, he said the step of the Indian prime minister abolishing Article 370 has given a new life to the freedom struggle of Kashmir.

He said more than 800,000 Indian armed forces have taken the controlled of the whole valley and imposed the curfew since last 45 days.

In result of the curfew, suppressed Kashmiris are facing shortage of food items, medicines and lot of other things.

Shibli Faraz said Indian forces are committing human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir at a large scale adding India is also committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the occupied valley.

He said due to the current tension between Pakistan and India, the whole region is being affected as Modi wanted to destabilize the peace in the region.

Shibli Faraz stressed that all international human rights organizations should play their role to cool down the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said in previous government there was not a foreign minister, therefore our foreign policy was not much effective.

He said the present government is highlighting Kashmir issue effectively on the globe which is sign of our strong foreign policy.

He said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and this issue should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions.