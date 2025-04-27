Pakistan To Respond To Aggression With Full Force: Ishaq Dar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday
said the nation is fully alert, and any aggression by India will be met with a strong
and decisive response.
He described the recent Pahalgam incident as a "pre-planned drama," accusing India
of staging similar acts in the past to divert attention.
Speaking at the annual dinner of the Old Ravians Association Lahore, he emphasized that Pakistan
remains committed to peace but will defend its sovereignty at all costs.
Dar criticized the Modi government’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an extremely
irresponsible move that violates international commitments. "Such agreements are not abandoned
even during wars," he said, adding that Pakistan has strongly responded to India's provocations
and is actively pursuing diplomatic solutions through discussions with countries
like China, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
He stressed Pakistan’s desire for friendly relations with all its neighbors, including Bangladesh
and Afghanistan, but affirmed that the trust of the Pakistani people would not be
compromised.
Highlighting the role of Government College Lahore (GCU) in shaping Pakistan’s leadership,
he noted that many distinguished personalities in key positions are alumni of this prestigious
institution.
Recalling that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also an Old Ravian had responded firmly to India’s nuclear tests, Dar praised the leadership capabilities nurtured at the GCU.
He stated that despite facing severe challenges between 2020 and 2022, the PML-N government averted national bankruptcy, stabilized the economy, created employment opportunities, and restored foreign investors confidence.
Highlighting economic progress, Dar said inflation had been reduced to single digit and exports had significantly risen.
He expressed hope that with continued hardwork, Pakistan could one day join the G-20 nations.
Describing the GCU as more than just a college, Dar said it was like an "encyclopedia" and a "shrine," citing writer Ashfaq Ahmad’s tribute to the institution.
Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar remembered his days at the GCU, mentioning that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar are proud Old Ravians.
GCU Vice Chancellor Umar Chaudhry encouraged Old Ravians to actively engage with current students and share their experiences to guide the next generation.
Awards were presented to alumni for outstanding achievements.
The event was attended by Veteran journalist Suhail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar, Shahbaz Sheikh, Ali Zafar, former vice chancellor Asghar Zaidi, and a large number of Old Ravians.
