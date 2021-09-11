UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Resume Flights To Afghanistan On Monday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

Pakistan to Resume Flights to Afghanistan on Monday - Reports

The state-run Pakistan International Airlines company will resume passenger flights to Kabul at the beginning of the next week, Bol News broadcaster reported on Saturda

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The state-run Pakistan International Airlines company will resume passenger flights to Kabul at the beginning of the next week, Bol news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The Afghan civil aviation authority reportedly permitted Pakistan International Airlines to conduct commercial flights to the country.

The company will use Airbus A320 aircraft.

On Thursday, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, the special Qatari envoy to Afghanistan, said that specialists restored equipment in the Kabul airport damaged during the withdrawal of the foreign troops. On the same day, the first international commercial flight arrived in Kabul from Doha.

