Pakistan to Resume International Flights Starting May 30 - Authorities

Pakistan plans to resume international flights starting on May 30, despite a rise in coronavirus cases, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority Abdul Sattar Khokhar said on Friday

"As per the decision of the Federal Government, the outbound international flights (scheduled, non scheduled and charter flights) operation has been allowed with effect from 2359 hours tonight [21:00 GMT]. Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat," the statement said.

Pakistan's airspace has been closed since March due to an isolation regime introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On May 7, the country's authorities announced the gradual lifting of the lockdown measures, and domestic flights were partially resumed on May 16.

Pakistan has so far recorded over 64,000 cases of the coronavirus infection and 1,317 fatalities.