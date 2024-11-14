Pakistan To Revive Steel Mills With Russian Partnership: Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister of Industries, Production, and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that discussions with Russia are underway at the federal level to revive Pakistan Steel Mills.
Talking to a private news channel, he said steel mills revival plan includes establishing a new, efficient plant with updated technology.
He said that around 700-acre site has been identified for the mill, while work on an export processing zone on the remaining land has already begun.
He further said that government delegation was expected to visit Moscow in the first half of December to finalize the project.
In response to a question, he said that privatization is the only viable solution for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
He dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s proposal to buy PIA as an emotional and politically motivated statement, adding that, the airline’s privatization will be conducted transparently to ensure maximum value.
Answering a question regarding the protest call of PTI, he said that the government will not permit any attempt to sabotage stability.
"PTI's protest calls will be proved another 'failed show'," he said.
He said the government would uphold the rule of law, and strict action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt order.
Recent Stories
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP reviews security arrangements at Swami Narayan Temple2 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in N. Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
8 khwarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in North Waziristan: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting50 minutes ago
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor2 hours ago
-
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP1 hour ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid2 hours ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case2 hours ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..2 hours ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila2 hours ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism2 hours ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder2 hours ago