Pakistan To Revive Steel Mills With Russian Partnership: Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister of Industries, Production, and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that discussions with Russia are underway at the federal level to revive Pakistan Steel Mills.

Talking to a private news channel, he said steel mills revival plan includes establishing a new, efficient plant with updated technology.

He said that around 700-acre site has been identified for the mill, while work on an export processing zone on the remaining land has already begun.

He further said that government delegation was expected to visit Moscow in the first half of December to finalize the project.

In response to a question, he said that privatization is the only viable solution for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s proposal to buy PIA as an emotional and politically motivated statement, adding that, the airline’s privatization will be conducted transparently to ensure maximum value.

Answering a question regarding the protest call of PTI, he said that the government will not permit any attempt to sabotage stability.

"PTI's protest calls will be proved another 'failed show'," he said.

He said the government would uphold the rule of law, and strict action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt order.

