- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..
Pakistan To Safeguard Its Due Share Of Water: Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:29 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday emphasized that Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to safeguard its due share of water, guaranteed by the Indus Waters Treaty
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday emphasized that Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to safeguard its due share of water, guaranteed by the Indus Waters Treaty.
He was chairing a high-level meeting on the Indus Waters Treaty in the light of India’s move to hold the treaty in abeyance.
The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Law & Justice and Water Resources, Attorney General, senior officials and technical experts.
He underscored that India’s unilateral and illegal move to hold the treaty in abeyance contravened the established norms of inter-state relations, international law, and the treaty’s own provisions.
He stressed that the treaty is critical to regional stability and its sanctity must be preserved. Noting that the waters of the Indus River System remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people, he deplored the Indian attempts to weaponize water.
He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the Treaty to ensure the protection of its water rights and the well-being of its people.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets
Body found from canal
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq
SBP notes further improvements in economic conditions in H1FY25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..1 minute ago
-
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad1 minute ago
-
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry1 minute ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs1 minute ago
-
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS3 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal10 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-1210 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif10 minutes ago
-
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident13 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case13 minutes ago
-
IPRI holds roundtable on 80th anniversary of victory in Second World War & creation of UN3 minutes ago
-
MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist13 minutes ago