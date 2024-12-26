Pakistan to safeguard its national interests against external pressure: Defence Minister

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan would safeguard its integrity and national interests amid external influences.
“Pakistan's future is secure. We will continue to safeguard our interests and protect our sovereignty, regardless of external influences or political narratives," he said in a talk with a private news channel.
The defence minister stated that despite external pressures, Pakistan had successfully navigated challenges and would continue to do so.
He said Pakistan was in a strong position to safeguard its nuclear capabilities and national security without external interference.
Pakistan as a nuclear power, he said, faced significant pressure over the years, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s.
Despite facing sanctions and challenges, Pakistan successfully defended its national interests, he reiterated.
He assured the general public that the nation's nuclear programme was secure and that there was no external threat that could undermine Pakistan's sovereignty.
Regarding the ongoing political trials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, Asif dismissed speculation that foreign influence or commentary could affect the legal process.
"Pakistan’s legal system will handle Imran Khan’s case according to the law. If he is guilty, he will be convicted; if not, he will be acquitted. His case will be judged internally as per law," he stated.
