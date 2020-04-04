Pakistan to sail through this tough Covid-19 situation as great nation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for the coordinate efforts to face situation the created by Covid-19 pandemic, hoped that Pakistanis would sail through this tough time and emerge as a great nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for the coordinate efforts to face situation the created by Covid-19 pandemic, hoped that Pakistanis would sail through this tough time and emerge as a great nation.

"We are about to face a very tough time ahead. In every difficult time, some people emerge (as successful) while some vanish�The same is going to happen to you. The one who will stand by his people at this time, I assure you, people will attach with him," the prime minister said during his interaction with the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force here during his daylong visit.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mahmood, special assistants to the prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Usman Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar attended the event besides the workers and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The prime minister recalled his experience of playing the toughest ever world cricket series comprising three teams based on the top cricketers from around the world which helped some cricketers emerge while filtered many others.

He advised the parliamentarians and party workers to stand by their people in this tough time if they desired to enjoy their support in future.

He said as no one knew what would happen in future, it was a must to prepare for the worst.

"We don't know when it (coronavirus outbreak) will end. Whether it will resurface as it is possible too in case of flu viruses. This is unknown. We are heading into an unchartered territory," he remarked.

He said it was the opportunity for the party parliamentarians to secure their Constituencies.

The prime minister said the PTI's opponents had to face bad time as they had no tendency and experience of doing social work for having been indulged into making properties and money.

He said the opposition would always criticize whatsoever they would do but "this is a good opportunity for you." "There is no holiday (in this cause); neither Saturday, nor Sunday. This is a constant struggle. Some will emerge in this struggle. If people felt, you had not stood by them in this difficult time, they will never support you," he said.

He said the PTI had a vast experience of charity works for having good footprints in the relief efforts after 2005 earthquake and 2010 flash floods.

Punjab Governor explained the mechanism of the functioning of the tiger force that would have an expansive relief network up to union council level.

He suggested that the workers of the Rescue 1122 could also be engaged for ration distribution beside the police and district administration.