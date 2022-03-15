UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Save $6.5 Billion In Electricity Bills Between 2020-50 After Shifting Over LEDs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 06:04 PM

The experts at an awareness raising session to phase out mercury use on Tuesday said Pakistan could save upto $6.5 billion in lieu off electricity bills between 2020-50 after shifting over eco-friendly LED lights as in the developing countries, the import and export of mercury based florescent lighting was still going on despite the fact that the developed world has shifted to clean lighting to save itself from the hazards of mercury

The experts made these views at an awareness raising campaign jointly launched by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and other partners, including Clean Lighting Coalition and Climate Action Network with the aim of phasing-out mercury-carrying florescent bulbs under Minamata Convention on Mercury, said a news release.

In his welcome remarks, Technical and evidenced-base lead, Clean Lighting Coalition (CLiC) Michael Scholand said over the years the lighting technology was improved, but now it was time to shift to the light emitting diode (LED) products. "These products are not only energy efficient but also mercury-free," he said, adding that LEDs are the fastest and easiest way to upgrade luminaries; its installation is hundred per cent safe and there is a zero percent hassle in a simple lamp-to-lamp replacement.

He further informed that LEDs were approved by the Minamata Convention on Mercury. He said that the data collected from more than 35 countries, finds that LEDs perform better and saves substantial energy costs. The Asia-pacific region, he said, is fast shifting towards the LED lighting, which will have both environmental dividends and energy efficiency for the regional countries.

Director and Regional Coordinator of Asia-pacific Clean Lighting Coalition, Nithi Nesadurai said that the cost benefit analysis of the LEDs in the presence of African proposal suggest that we need to quickly phase out the mercury-based lighting lamps.

The Asia Pacific region has a great potential for transition to LED lamps as the world is fast shifting to LEDs.

The extensive data collected by the Clean Lighting Coalition and partners unequivocally demonstrates that a global transition to LEDs is feasible and would provide consumers with the economic, environmental, and health benefits of efficient, mercury-free lighting," said Nesaduria.

She suggested that Minamata Convention should be adopted with the amendment proposed by African governments to accelerate a clean lighting transition for all.

SDPI Research Fellow, Dr Hina Aslam said that Pakistan became signatory to the Minamata convention in 2020. Since then, she added, it has shown resolve to phase out mercury from its florescent industry. Pakistan's 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) state that mitigation objective of increasing energy efficiency was 1.5% per year with specific mention of LEDs. Referring to a study conducted by SDPI, she said a complete shift towards LED lighting in Pakistan can save 0.7 metric tons of mercury, avoid 33 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, and save $6.5 billion in electricity bills between 2020-2050.

Pakistan has made a substantial progress in phasing out mercury based indoor lighting, and now there is a need to focus on "High Intensity Discharge (HIDs) Lighting" since they are still commonly being used in manufacturing facilities, streetlights, and flood lighting in open grounds and stadiums. Since a large number of locally manufactured as well as imported LED models (especially lamps) are available in the market, so there is a need to ensure strict compliance with Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPs) by NEECA- Pakistan.

