Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram on Wednesday said that Pakistan would seek financial support from United Nations to continue relief works in flood-hit areas of the country.

Taking to the ptv news, the Pakistan's ambassador to UN said that Pakistan would appeal to UN to grant 500 million US Dollars for the relief support program of flood victims.

After completing task of relief works, he said, Pakistan would start reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

UN Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres, he said, had held a meeting with international organizations and departments to fetch out more help for Pakistan's flood victims.

Meanwhile, he also informed that a task force had been constituted by the UN to assist Pakistan in this regard.

The ambassador also apprised that a conference would also be convened in the near future to urge the international world for more financial support aimed at reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

He said the developed nations were well aware of the problems of Pakistan, emerged after torrential rains and floods.

He said the world had agreed that repercussions of climate change, if not controlled, would have negative impact on Pakistan.