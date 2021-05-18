Pakistan to send COVID, medical emergency assistance to Palestine: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan would send coronavirus (COVID-19) and medical emergency relief assistance to Palestine on humanitarian grounds to mitigate sufferings of innocent people there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan would send coronavirus (COVID-19) and medical emergency relief assistance to Palestine on humanitarian grounds to mitigate sufferings of innocent people there.

The decision to this effect was taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while briefing the media persons.

He said the Cabinet thoroughly discussed the prevailing situation in Palestine and expressed deep concern and resentment over the plight of Palestinians.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had gone to Turkey where he held meeting with his Turkish counterpart. He said foreign ministers of different Islamic countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan and Palestine would leave for New York in a group-form to attend the special session of United Nations General Assembly on Palestine.

He said there was extreme resentment in the Muslim countries due to the sufferings of Palestinian people, adding PM Imran Khan from the day one, did provide a leadership role to the Ummah on the issue of Palestine.

Pakistan was the first country that took a strong, clear and unflinching stance on Palestine, he said. He pointed out that parameters of Pakistan's policy on Palestine had been set by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding "today PM Imran Khan is the custodian of that policy." He said Pakistan's leading role in that regard was being acknowledged by the whole Ummah including the Palestinian leadership.

The minister said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had said that whatever he had been thinking for Palestine in his heart and mind, it was exactly translated by PM Imran Khan in words. "It reflects that Imran Khan is playing a leading role for betterment of the Ummah." He said the Cabinet members had congratulated the PM on his recent successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

More/mag-nvd-smd/