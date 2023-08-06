Open Menu

Pakistan To Send Cricket Team To India For ICC World Cup 2023: FO Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan to send cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics so it had, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

"Pakistan's decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-�-vis India's intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," she said adding "Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its cricket team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India."

