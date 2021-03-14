Pakistan to send three planes-load of COVID-19 relief goods to Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan would dispatch three planes-load of COVID-19 relief goods to Republic of Iraq, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first plane-load was dispatched Saturday in presence of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, senior officials of the foreign ministry and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta.

The next two consignments will be sent in the coming week, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have multifaceted relationship, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields, the spokesperson remarked.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation."The government and people of Pakistan stood by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time, he added.