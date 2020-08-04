UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Send Unified Message To India 1 Year After Kashmir Takeover - Foreign Minister

Tue 04th August 2020

Pakistan will send a unified message to India on the first anniversary of its suspension of Kashmir's special status, effectively taking direct control over the disputed region, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday

Speaking to an All Parties Conference ahead of the August 5 commemoration date, Qureshi said that the country's many political factions have reached a unified stance regarding Kashmir, Pakistani Geo news broadcaster reported.

"There is no confusion in our emotions or direction.

.. The entire country is united [on Kashmir issue] and will send one message to India [on August 5]," Qureshi said.

The minister added that he invited political parties to the country's Foreign Office to discuss the issue.

Last August, New Delhi stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its partial autonomy, dividing it into two union territories directly controlled by the Indian government. Pakistan, which has long been claiming the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, condemned the move strongly.

