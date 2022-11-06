UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Set Up Pakistan Pavilion In WTM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said that Pakistan will set up a Pakistan Pavilion in World Travel Market (WTM) London in collaboration with provincial tourism departments and private sector companies.

"PTDC after almost 14 years is going to set up an impressive Pakistan Pavilion in WTM scheduled to be held on November, 7 (Monday) in London with the collaboration of provincial tourism departments and private sector companies," he said in a statement.

He said World Travel Market (WTM) London is one of the largest international tourism exhibitions which will provide a unique platform for Pakistan to interact with global tourism organizations, top tourism experts and professionals, exhibitors, and visitors from a variety of sectors including tourism, hospitality, aviation, transport, travel technology, resort management companies and various other sub-sectors of the tourism industry.

He said that it is an event of global significance where more than 180 countries come together and showcase their tourism potential under one roof.

He said the promotion of Pakistan as a top tourist destination is the prime focus of the government.

Pakistan, the MD said, is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture and heritage, and great diversity of landscape offering an unmatched tourism potential.

"The government of Pakistan aims to enhance the influx of foreign tourists to explore the rich touristic potential of this country and contribute to the socio-economic development of its people through tourism" he added.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has put together a high-level delegation of 39 members led by Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and sports and Chairman of PTDC.

The delegation also included Tourism Minister Balochistan Abdul Khaliq, Tourism Minister Gilgit Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Tourism, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faheem Akhtar, CEOs and MDs of eight private tour operation and hotel management companies and senior officials from PTDC, AJK, GB, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab tourism departments.

