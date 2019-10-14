Pakistan to set up pavilion at World Travel Market-2019 after decade-pause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan, with an objective to showcase its multi-faceted heritage and culture, will fully participate in the World Travel Market-2019 - the annual event, to be held in London from November 4 to 6.

The event is aimed at promoting activity in traveling sector, besides enhancing interactions among businessmen and professionals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other provinces under the umbrella of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will set up their pavilion, after the passage of a decade.

The pavilion will be opened at an area of 100 squares meter for three-day exhibition, displaying different features of tourism, Managing Director PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam told APP.

He said screens would be installed at the pavilion to sensitize the international tourists about the potential of religious, adventure and eco tourism in Pakistan that would eventually help attract travel-enthusiasts from across the globe.

He said all the provincial governments had finalized their delegation nominations and ensuring their preparedness for the event.

The Managing Director said the officials of PTDC would hold the meeting with the representatives of provincial tourism departments this week in order to chalk out the strategy for the purpose.

To a query, the managing director said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan had participated in such events individually in the past but unfortunately the rest of the provinces, home to several scenic spots and one of world's oldest civilizations, had not been representing at the international exhibitions and travel markets for a decade.

Currently, with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the helm of affairs, a strong proponent of unlocking the country's tourism potential, the government had revisited its priorities and revived the culture of ensuring Pakistan's participation at global level, he added.

Appreciating government's efforts with regard to the tourism promotion, he said the e-visa and visa-on-arrival initiative would certainly help increase the foreign tourists influx to the country, he added.

The managing director said the PTDC had decided to ensure regular representation of Pakistan at international tourism events that was vital to promote its positive and pluralistic image across the world.

He also informed that Islamabad is going to host World Tourism Forum next year.