Pakistan To Share Plans Of Rebuilding In 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' Conference: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that in an international conference being held in Geneva on January 9, they would share plans of rebuilding a 'Climate Resilient Pakistan'

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister shared a short video of his visit to district Dadu in Sindh province and said that five months had passed since monster monsoons triggered floods, but still many areas were inundated by the flood water.

"Although Pakistan only contributes 0.8% of global carbon footprint we are 8th most affected by climate change," he further posted in a tweet.

In his short video message, the foreign minister appealed to the world community to support Pakistan's efforts to rehabilitate its flood-affected people.

He said that he visited Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu. The monsoon rains as called by the United Nations Secretary-General as 'monster monsoons' had left one-third of Pakistan under flood water.

Different areas were still flooded and inundated by the flood water, he said and appealed to the international community to continue to assist the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

During the international conference, he said they would bring forth proposals for the reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The scale of the devastation was massive and surely a climate catastrophe of their times, he said, adding that they were looking forward to working with the international community to take the people of Pakistan out of this distressing situation.

