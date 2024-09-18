Pakistan to showcase climate actions, solutions at COP29: Romina Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the significance of COP29 as a platform for Pakistan to present its climate actions, challenges, and potential solutions.

The PM's Aide was addressing a meeting of development partners regarding preparation for 29th COP of UNFCCC here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with development partners, she highlighted the need for collaboration to achieve climate diplomacy goals, promote gender equality, and advance smart agriculture initiatives through private sector engagement.

Alam underscored the urgency of addressing climate change in Pakistan, which ranks among the most vulnerable countries globally.

She pointed out that despite contributing less than 1% to global carbon emissions, Pakistan faces severe consequences from climate disasters, including floods and droughts that have devastated infrastructure and livelihoods. The floods in 2022 alone caused over 24 billion PKR in damages.

She called for input from development partners to enhance Pakistan's participation in COP29, aiming to secure increased climate finance for adaptation projects as well.

Alam also stressed the importance of gender equality in climate action, referencing a successful recent regional parliamentarians meeting held in Islamabad focused on empowering women in the green economy.

Through these efforts, she aims to position Pakistan as a proactive player in global climate discussions and advocate for justice regarding loss and damage caused by climate change.

Prime Minister's Aide said that she is actively seeking collaboration with business 20 (B20) countries to develop regional solutions for climate and environmental challenges.

Romina highlighted the importance of inclusive growth strategies that align with the B20's overarching theme for 2024, "Inclusive Growth for a Sustainable Future." This theme encompasses various pillars aimed at addressing pressing global issues, including climate change and resource efficiency

She also emphasized the importance of engaging provincial governments in climate solutions, particularly highlighting the proactive measures taken by Chief Minister of Punjab. Under her leadership, Punjab has finalized its "Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024," which aims to address critical climate issues such as smog and environmental degradation.

Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Aisha Humera Ch addressing the meeting shared her valuable insights to ensure Pakistan's preparedness and success at the upcoming COP 29 summit and emphasized the need for a concrete plan to tackle climate change challenges.

The development partners from different international institutions also shared their ideas, initiatives, to make Pakistan's participation in COP29 more effective.

Representatives of development partners including international institutions, diplomatic missions and officials of climate change ministry attended the meeting.