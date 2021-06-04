Pakistan to showcase ecosystem restoration initiatives to mark Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan in recognition to its lead role in implementing promising "Ecosystem Restoration Initiatives" was given hosting of World Environment Day where it will showcase its success stories in nature conservation.

The main event in Pakistan will be held on June 5 (World Environment Day) at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad where the official activities will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and live streamed across the globe through official and social portals.

The prime minister would formally announce achievements of the first billion trees plantation target under the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project, meeting the recent Bonn Challenge pledge, the successful restoration of 0.3 million hectares of forest cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the first Bonn Challenge pledge, 15 national parks along with marine protected area established under the Protected Areas Initiative, and finally the Green Financing Initiative introduced by Pakistan at global foras for Ecosystem Restoration Fund, said Amin Aslam, SAPM on Climate Change at a press conference.

Similarly, the Day will be observed across the Punjab province with a renewed commitment to fight population explosion, over-exploitation of resources, excessive land use, lack of environmental awareness and global warming through sustained efforts.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has declared celebrating June 1-7 as the Environment Week every year with a view to mobilise students, activists, stakeholders and the civil society for the cause of a liveable planet for future.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be the chief guest at a seminar, to be organised by the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab at the Faletti's Hotel on Saturday.

Leading educational institution Government College University (GCU) Lahore will also hold a webinar to create awareness about saving the environment.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore will distribute plants among the public to raise awareness on environmental challenges to the metropolis and make the people understand the importance of green cover in fighting pollution and hazardous emissions.

The deputy commissioners (DCs) in districts of Punjab have been asked by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to hold ceremonies to commemorate WED in their respective districts to underline the importance of protecting nature while the NGOs will also observe the day across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has completed all arrangements to showcase its various achievements and initiatives completed under the landmark billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) having a record plantation of 1.708 billion saplings through forest enclosures, man-made and farms forestry during last seven and half years, in the historic international environment moot scheduled in Islamabad on Saturday.

Besides BTAP, the KP's first ever policy to fight climate change & desertification, ensuring ecosystem and depleted forest restoration, conservation of wildlife and biodiversity initiatives would be highlighted.

There will also be similar celebrations to be made in rest of the federating units highlighting importance of environmental conservation and redefining human relationship with nature.