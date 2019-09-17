Pakistan to showcase opportunities in energy sector in Japan conference: Omar Ayub Khan

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said Pakistan was looking forward to showcase opportunities of investment in the energy sector in the upcoming conference to be held in Japan from September 24 to 26 on energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said Pakistan was looking forward to showcase opportunities of investment in the energy sector in the upcoming conference to be held in Japan September 24 to 26 on energy.

During meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who called on him at the ministry, the minister said the energy sector was flourishing due to the policies adopted by the present government after coming into power, said a press release.

The minister said keeping in view the interest shown by the Japanese investors and companies in the energy sector of Pakistan he would himself lead the delegation in the conference.

He said that a new renewable energy policy envisaging ambitious increase of share of indigenous renewable sources to 30 percent by year 2030 was in the making that would open further vistas of investment in the sector with good rate of return.

Omar Ayub said this would also positively affect the basket prices for the electricity consumers in the country.

The ambassador thanked the minister for his personal interest and said that Japanese companies were anxiously waiting for the visit.He said that there was a good indication that investors would explore these opportunities.