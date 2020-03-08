Pakistan to soon join comity of developed nations: PTI Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Vice President and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly, Halim Adil Shaikh on Sunday said PTI was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare and betterment of people and, "In Sha Allah" Pakistan will soon join the comity of developed nations.

He was addressing a press conference at Insaf House here.

He said people living in Sindh province, especially Karachi, say "Thank you Prime Minister Imran Khan".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's projects worth Rs 278 billion had been inaugurated. These projects include those inaugurated the other day by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, he added.

He said all these projects were funded by the PTI-led federal government.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and Member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi, Member National Assembly Attaullah Khan, members of Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto and Karim Bakhsh Gabool and Vice President of PTI Karachi Subhan Ali Kishore were also present on the occasion.

Halim Adil Sheikh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing projects for Sindh inculding three flyovers inaugurated on March 07, at a cost of Rs 2400 million, Nishtar Road at Rs 6500 million and Manghopir Road at Rs 950 million.

Among the projects that were going to be completed in 2020 included Old Naumaish Road worth Rs 800 million, installation of 66-inch diameter water line from Hub to Manghopir at Rs 1500 million and Karachi Mass Transit underground terminal Rs 2500 million which will be inaugurated on August 14, 2020.

He said Rs 5 billion would be given to the KMC for infrastructure development of Karachi. Strengthening the local government was imperative to resolve the problems, he added.

He said Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Sukkur were also being given Rs one billion each.

He said 50 fire fighters would be given to Karachi by 2020-21. "We could not forget the fire incident of Baldia factory," he added.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said, "we also express gratitude to Federal Minister Asad Omar on the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway, which is being planned under Public Private Partnership." He said about seven million women were being benefited from the Benazir Income Support Program. Historical measures were being taken for public under the Ehsaas Program, he added.