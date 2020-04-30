Pakistan to soon overcome coronavirus challenge: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Thursday said that China believed that Coronavirus was a temporary challenge and Pakistan would soon overcome it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Thursday said that China believed that Coronavirus was a temporary challenge and Pakistan would soon overcome it.

"Whatever help we can make we are ready to help. Chinese nation was touched when President Dr Alvi visited China amid epidemic. Pakistan sent assistance to us when China was suffering", he expressed these views while handing over 1500 food packs for the Afghan refugees trapped in camps due to lockdown situation amid Coronavirus Pandemic to Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Affairs Shehryar Afridi.

"China and Pakistan are standing as responsible partners to regional and global challenges. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani institutions have adopted a model to help fight the pandemic", he added The donation was made on the request of Afridi who has written letters to the United Nations and diplomatic missions based here in Federal capital, urging the prosperous world and the donors to help assist the Afghan refugees trapped in the lockdown situation.

The Ambassador lauded the regional and global initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Pakistan's role in helping out the Afghan refugees would long be remembered, said a news release.

He said that Pakistan was not only generously hosting millions of Afghans over the past four decades but it also was playing a key role in bringing peace and normalcy to war-torn Afghanistan.

He said due to Pakistan's leading role, Afghan peace process was making progress which would shape future of the Afghan nation.

He said that Afghan peace process was being facilitated by Pakistan between Taliban and US to safeguarding the future of whole region.

He said success of peace talks would help promote peace and development in the region.

On the occasion Shehryar Afridi said that China has always helped out out the suffering humanity.

"The way China has helped WHO and other significant global initiatives is a model for the world. China, Pakistan friendship has become a classic example of good neighborhood and friendship. The way China fought COVID-19 is exemplary for the whole world," he added.

Afridi said once the epidemic turned into pandemic, China again started to play leadership role in helping the world nations to mitigate the disease.

"Pakistan and China will go hand in hand and let the world know what friendship means. Pakistan and China live and breathe together. This bond of ours has no parallel in the world. The concern of Chinese leadership about Pakistan and its people has always touched my heart. Pakistan is indebted for China's hosting of Pakistani students in testing times," said the minister.

"Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for past 40 years despite our financial constraints. When it comes to the refugees, the sole objective was to facilitate the humanity. We have got around 2.8 million Afghans out of which 32 percent has been living in 54 camps across Pakistan".

The minister said that out of these camps, 82 percent are daily wage employees who are trapped in lockdown and are struggling for survival.

"While Pakistan is trying to help them out despite its financial constraints, the prosperous world needs to come out and help the stranded Afghans," he concluded.