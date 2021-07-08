Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till just resolution of J&K dispute: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday paying rich tribute the martyred Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani, said it would stand by the Kashmiris till the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

"On the fifth martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, we pay tribute to his selfless contribution to the just struggle for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and through him to the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

"Burhan Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

Since his martyrdom in 2016, hundreds of Kashmiri youth have lost their lives at the hands of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK," he added.

The spokesperson further said, "Despite violating every single right of the Kashmiri people, India has, to this day, failed to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle.""This day should also serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions. We also call upon the international community to play its due role in this regard," he maintained.