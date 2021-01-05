Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until they exercise right to self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram

Pakistan will not rest until Kashmiri people realize their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination through a plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message released in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan will not rest until Kashmiri people realize their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination through a plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message released in New York.

"This is the only guarantee for a just and lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and in South Asia," he said in the message marking Kashmiris' Right to Self-determination Day being observed on Tuesday.

"On 5 January 1949, the United Nations sanctified the right of self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistani envoy said.

"This commitment by the international community, accepted by India and Pakistan, cannot be revoked or renounced until is fulfilled," he said, adding self-determination is UN Charter's fundamental principle. It is the basis for the independent existence of the vast majority of States.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to realize their freedom from India's illegal occupation by all means at their disposal, and to seek and receive all kinds of moral and material assistance in support of their struggle for self determination, Ambassador Akram said.

"Suppression of a legitimate freedom struggle is outlawed and amounts to the worst form of state terrorism." The Pakistani envoy said, "the unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian Government of 5 August 2019 by India's BJP-RSS regime opened a new chapter in its oppression in Kashmir through a military siege by a 900,000 occupation force which has now lasted well over 500 days.

" "The ominous 'Final Solution' espoused by Hindutva leadership aims to crush the Kashmiris' freedom movement and to permanently alter the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir." These unilateral changes are 'null and void' and do not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, or erode the obligation of parties, including the United Nations, to hold the plebiscite prescribed by the UNSC resolutions. The UN Secretary General in his statement of 8 August 2019 categorically stated that the 'position of the United Nation on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council Resolutions'.

"The International community is increasingly expressed its grave concern on India's brutal occupation of IIOJ&K and continued suppression of fundamental rights of the Kashmiris. This is evident from mounting criticism of India's actions by leading UN and international human rights bodies, independent experts and observers, international media and the civil society.""India will not be able to colonize IIOJ&K. Its brutal occupation, persistent human rights violations and genocidal settler project will only intensify the desire of the Kashmiri people for freedom. The people of Pakistan, the Islamic world, and all freedom loving people across the world stand solidly with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle."