Pakistan to start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment drug: Dr. Zafar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says Pakistan will soon start manufacturing breakthrough Covid-19 treatment drug Remdesivir under license from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said a Pakistani pharmaceutical company has concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan is among the five countries with which the US company has signed licensing agreement for manufacturing the drug.

He said production of the medicine can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. He said it helps provide our citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic in a fast-track manner.

He said Pakistan will also be able to export the medicine to 127 countries facing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the local manufacture of Remdesivir represents an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critical period.

He said export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need will also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health.