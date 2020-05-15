UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Start Manufacturing Covid-19 Treatment Drug: Dr. Zafar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:37 PM

Pakistan to start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment drug: Dr. Zafar

Pakistani pharmaceutical company concludes its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says Pakistan will soon start manufacturing breakthrough Covid-19 treatment drug Remdesivir under license from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said a Pakistani pharmaceutical company has concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan is among the five countries with which the US company has signed licensing agreement for manufacturing the drug.

He said production of the medicine can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. He said it helps provide our citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic in a fast-track manner.

He said Pakistan will also be able to export the medicine to 127 countries facing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the local manufacture of Remdesivir represents an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critical period.

He said export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need will also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Company Sale Commerce From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Health Commission Refutes Claims of Denyin ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad ..

4 minutes ago

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturer to Spend $12B ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.