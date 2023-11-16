Open Menu

Pakistan To Streamline Aviation Industry With Regulatory Framework: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad stated on Thursday that the caretaker government is developing a regulatory framework to enhance Pakistan's aviation industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad stated on Thursday that the caretaker government is developing a regulatory framework to enhance Pakistan's aviation industry.

The privatization of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will be carried out in phases, he mentioned during an interview with a private television channel. Fawad emphasized the significant annual losses, amounting to billions of rupees, incurred due to the retention of financially struggling entities such as Pakistan Steel Mills, House Building Finance Corporation, and some power companies. He stressed the urgent need to devise a mechanism to save billions for Pakistan.

Responding to inquiries about the delay in the privatization process, he assured that comprehensive efforts are underway to expedite the privatization of non-profitable organizations.

When asked about the caretaker government's commitment to improving every sector despite its limited tenure in handling national affairs, Fawad asserted that the Primary focus is on finalizing the regulatory framework. This, he explained, is aimed at enabling the next elected government to make progress without unnecessary delays.

Regarding the status of employees associated with the airline and other non-profitable sectors, Fawad mentioned that a strategy would be adopted to safeguard the benefits and rights of employees. However, he clarified that Pakistani pilots are considered the best in the world, and more than 90 percent of them would be retained.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Progress TV Government Industry Best PIA Billion

Recent Stories

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

4 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

6 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

8 minutes ago
 PCB Level 1 coaching course for women begins tomor ..

PCB Level 1 coaching course for women begins tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Germany to support climate adaptation in Pakistan

Germany to support climate adaptation in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Fear mounts as Gaza Hospital isolated following ar ..

Fear mounts as Gaza Hospital isolated following arrival of Israeli forces

2 hours ago
Commissioner inaugurates Explore Bahawalpur websit ..

Commissioner inaugurates Explore Bahawalpur website

2 hours ago
 China, Pakistan hold first joint naval patrol to s ..

China, Pakistan hold first joint naval patrol to safeguard CPEC

2 hours ago
 Agriculture experts proposes setting up experiment ..

Agriculture experts proposes setting up experimental fruit farms at Gorakh Hill

2 hours ago
 No weapons sale to Ukraine or Russia as Pakistan m ..

No weapons sale to Ukraine or Russia as Pakistan maintains "strict" neutrality: ..

2 hours ago
 Artificial rain to be induced in Lahore on Nov 28

Artificial rain to be induced in Lahore on Nov 28

2 hours ago
 Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle lo ..

Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle load regime

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan