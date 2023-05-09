Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties with its neighbouring countries: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue its support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and focus on strengthening bilateral relations with its neighbouring countries.

"Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants good relations with all its neighbours, including, East Asia and the middle East," she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Highlighting the importance of a peaceful and stable neighbourhood, she lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto who is playing a leading role in the creation of such an environment.

She said Bilawal Bhutto's visit was successful as he presented Pakistan's point of view on Kashmir and other issues clearly and firmly, adding, Pakistan would continue its participation in SCO meetings.

Talking about CPEC, she said Pakistan and China have a long history of strategic relationship which was always on an upwards trajectory based on mutual trust and understanding.

"China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and always stood with us on multiple occasions," she mentioned.

Pak-China joint statement showed the confidence of both countries that the CPEC project would continue and the two sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the emerging global challenges, she added.

To a question, she said an Ethiopian official delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega would reach Karachi, on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, adding, both-sides would also discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

To a question about Afghanistan, she affirmed that Pakistan was committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of its vision of a "peaceful neighbourhood."Lauding the FM's sideline meetings with his counterparts of China, Russia and other friendly countries, Zahra Baloch said that all these sideline meetings were important to connect and exchange points of view with friendly countries.