Pakistan To Strengthen Ties With Europe In Sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Focal Person for Sports and Youth Development to Chairman PMYP in Europe, Pervaiz Ali Sandhila Thursday expressed optimism about strengthening Pakistan's ties with European countries, particularly in sports. With government support, Sandhila aims to enhance relations in all fields, including sports
He thanked the Chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Program for the appointment and promised to bridge the gap between Pakistani youth and Europe.
Sandhila said the arrival of German national hockey team in Pakistan after 21 years will help to further strengthen the positive image of the country adding he will also strive to bring other European hockey teams to Pakistan.
Sandhila praised Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan's leadership in creating opportunities for youth development and employment in Pakistan and internationally.
He acknowledged that Pakistanis living in Europe are eager to see their country develop similarly to European nations.
