Pakistan to Strengthen Trade, Security, Defense Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Pakistan intends to expand trade, defense and security cooperation with Russia, and considers strengthening their relations a top priority, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday.

Pakistan's top diplomat is on a one-day official visit in Moscow.

"We intend to deepen cooperation with Russia in such areas as trade, economy, security, the fight against terrorism, defense, as well as in culture and education, and in people-to-people contacts," he said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Bhutto Zardari also said that he and Lavrov had a detailed and productive discussion on all aspects of their countries' bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international issues, adding that strengthening relations with Russia remains an important priority for Pakistan.

"We believe that Russian-Pakistani relations not only serve our mutual national interests, but also contribute to regional and global stability and security," the Pakistani foreign minister said.