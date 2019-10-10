Pakistan to succeed on FATF front: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Pakistan would manage to satisfy Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and browbeat India.

During a meeting with Khuram Nawaz Gandapur General Secretary Pakistan Awami Tehreek at the Govenror's House, here, he said India had been lobbying against Pakistan to get it blacklisted in the FATF, but Pakistan would defeat India as it done on other forums.

The Govenror Punjab said, "Our political and military leadership diligently fought Kashmir case which India couldn't digest and had been conspiring against Pakistan." He said China visit of the political and military leadership was successful in every aspect, adding, second phase of CPEC would bring more development and prosperity in Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking steps for economic stability of the country, poverty alleviation, price control and provision of basic facilities to the public while the opposition was criticizing in every matter just for petty political interests.

He said, "We will not let opposition succeed in its mission to mislead the public and Pakistan will continue its journey towards stability, economic growth and development."Commissioner Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab (OPC) Javed Iqbal, Dr Hamayun Pervaiz and others also called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.