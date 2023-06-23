Open Menu

Pakistan To Support Azerbaijan In Mobile Manufacturing, Telecom Sectors: Amin Ul Haque

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan to support Azerbaijan in mobile manufacturing, telecom sectors: Amin ul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Pakistan had vast investment opportunities in various sectors including IT and Telecom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Pakistan had vast investment opportunities in various sectors including IT and Telecom. "We wish the bilateral relations in the Technology sector to be strengthened and the trade volume to increase further, he said during a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov here Friday.

Syed Amin ul Haque further said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had long-standing relations as Islamic brotherhood countries, Pakistan was the first to recognize Azerbaijan and the love between the two countries was natural, said a news release.

Cooperation in Trade and Industrial sectors can further strengthen mutual relations in this regard, he said.

The minister said the Ministry of IT will provide all possible facilities and supports to Azerbaijan government and businessmen in all sectors including Incubation Centers, Software Technology Parks, Mobile Manufacturing and Telecom sector.

The Ambassador said, the revolutionary steps taken in the IT sector in Pakistan are commendable. "We wish to benefit from these experiences of Pakistan", he said.

He informed that the Minister for Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan would visit Pakistan in the second week of July. During his visit, we are looking forward to signing different Memorandum of Understandings on bilateral cooperation in Technology sectors.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan also extended an official invitation to the Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque to visit Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Director General International Coordination Jawad Sherazi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Visit Azerbaijan July All From Government Love

Recent Stories

DIB contributes AED20mn to support Dubai&#039;s ‘Bayti’ Initiative

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years ..

Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years of bilateral relations

20 seconds ago
 African youths complete entrepreneurship program i ..

African youths complete entrepreneurship program in China

22 seconds ago
 Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

29 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

35 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

47 minutes ago
‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

52 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

1 hour ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan