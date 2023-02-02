Pakistan to support just, peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Foreign Office Spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

Speaking at the weekly press conference here on Thursday, she said, "We believe that durable peace, security, and development in the region hinges on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. It is imperative that the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations." She said the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5, 2023. "Like every year, the Pakistani nation will express its unwavering solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination." She said the day will be observed with traditional zeal and fervour by all sections of society in Pakistan and by the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora around the world.

To a question, she said Pakistan expected sincere cooperation from the interim Afghan government to address the challenge of terrorism and hoped that Kabul would live up to the commitments made to the international community in this regard.

"We take the loss of innocent lives in Peshawar very seriously and would expect our neighbours to do the same. Terrorism is a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan. We must take a strong stance against entities that use violence against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies." "We remain firm in our resolve to root out the evil of terrorism and safeguard the security of every citizen. We do not believe in accusations or finger-pointing; however, we would reiterate our expectation that no country should allow its territory to be used for perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan.

"It is time the commitments made to the world and Pakistan are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith with concrete actions," she added.

She said Pakistan had strongly condemned Israel's brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several innocent Palestinians. "We call for an end to these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces. " Human rights of the Palestinian people must be respected, the spokesperson said adding Pakistan will continue its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights including the right to self-determination.

"Pakistan supports the Palestinian demand for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions." Responding to a question, she said, "We have condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark. We have conveyed our concerns to the authorities in Denmark. We consider such acts as racist, xenophobic, and Islamophobic.

"Pakistan is concerned about the growing Islamophobia around the world as the freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence against Muslim minorities. We urge the international community to be mindful of the hurt such actions cause to Muslims including in Pakistan and to take effective steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts," the Spokesperson added.