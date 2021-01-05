UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Support Kashmiris For Right Of Self-determination: Mushtaq Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan to support Kashmiris for right of self-determination: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a message regarding the right of self-determination day, the Speaker said that it was a fundamental right of human dignity.

He said that India was the biggest opponent of this fundamental human right and it had created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through continuous illegal and unilateral measures.

More than five hundred days of military siege, Covid-19 outbreak and brutal restrictions have made miseries the lives of Kashmiris innocent people. He said that Pakistan and its people will continue to support Kashmiris and take all possible efforts acceding to UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Jammu All

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.