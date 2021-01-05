Pakistan to support Kashmiris for right of self-determination: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a message regarding the right of self-determination day, the Speaker said that it was a fundamental right of human dignity.

He said that India was the biggest opponent of this fundamental human right and it had created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through continuous illegal and unilateral measures.

More than five hundred days of military siege, Covid-19 outbreak and brutal restrictions have made miseries the lives of Kashmiris innocent people. He said that Pakistan and its people will continue to support Kashmiris and take all possible efforts acceding to UN resolutions.