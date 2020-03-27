Pakistan to take advantage of Chinese expertise in fight against corona pandemic : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Pakistan would take full advantage of the knowledge,experience and expertise of Chinese' doctors in fight against Corona virus.

In a tweet, she thanked great friend China for sending medical facilities, equipment and doctors to tackle the challenge of Corona virus She said that China overcame the outbreak with great discipline which was an example for the entire world.

She said that 'Iron Brothers' have a wonderful tradition of supporting each other during difficult times and people of both countries are proud of this sincere friendship.

Be it the cooperation in Pakistan's economic development or the support of its principled stance on the issue of Kashmir, Beijing has always come up to the expectations of Pakistan and its people, Dr Firdous remarked.