Pakistan to take all measures to ensure strategic stability in region: NCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command Authority (NCA) on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan would take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired 25th meeting of the NCA held here at the Headquarters of Strategic Plans Division.

All members of the NCA including Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Interior; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) attended the meeting.

According to a press release issued here by the PM Media Wing, NCA expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan.

The NCA re-affirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

A detailed briefing was given to NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region.

The NCA noted with concern the destabilizing massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains.

The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan would take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.The NCA reiterated maintaining Full Spectrum Deterrence in line with the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities.

The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives.